Jury announced for Cannes PR Lions for 2017

Twenty PR leaders have been named on the jury for PR section of the Cannes Lions 2017.

Karen van Bergen, CEO of Omnicom Public Relations Group, was named as the president of the PR Lions jury in January.

Among her newly named fellow jurors are individuals from some of the world's biggest agency, and a representative of Forsman & Bodenfors, the Swedish creative agency which won the Grand Prix at last year's PR Lions. The agency has since been acquired by MDC Partners.

The jury comprises:

Mariana Jasper, vice president and partner, Alurralde, Jasper + Assoc (Argentina)

James Wright, CEO, Red Agency (Australia)

Annick Boyen, CEO - Benelux, Weber Shandwick (Belgium)

Gabriel Araujo, VP and executive creative director, Ketchum (Brazil)

Debby Cheung, president, Ogilvy Public Relations (China/Hong Kong)

Darío Vargas, partner, Dattis (Colombia)

Michelle Hutton, COO, Edelman (Europe)

Corinne Got, general manager, Hill+Knowlton Strategies (France)

Daryl McCullough, global chairman and CEO, Citizen Relations (global)

Rema Vasan, global client director - P&G, MSLGroup, (global)

Matthias Bonjer, managing martner, Zucker Kommunikation (Germany)

Gianfranco Mazzone, MD, Burson-Marsteller (Italy)

Tetsuya Honda, founder and MD, BlueCurrent Group (Japan)

Gabriela Arredondo, PR and new business director, Y&R (Mexico)

Karyn Arkell, MD, Grace (New Zealand)

Salvador da Cunha, CEO, Lift Consulting (Portugal)

Alina Damaschin Ciocirlan, managing partner, Rogalski Damaschin Public Relations (Romania)

Asunción Soriano Cuesta, CEO and Global VP, Atrevia (Spain)

Maja Bredberg, PR strategist, Forsman & Bodenfors (Sweden)

Caroline Dettman, chief creative and community officer, Golin (USA)

In March, the Cannes International Festival of Creativity introduced several changes to the PR Lions entry process after creative agencies overshadowed PR firms in 2016.

PR agency names also feature on other juries, such as Edelman's Kym White (Pharma Lions) and Catriona Muspratt-Williams (Creative Data Lions) and Weber's Stacey Bernstein (Health & Wellness Lions).

Madonna Badger, founder of the creative agency Badger and Winters and a Cannes Lions ambassador, said: "Cannes Lions' commitment to diversity and equality shines a light for the entire industry. Whereas only 11 per cent of creative directors are women, Cannes has increased the number of women on juries to 43 per cent this year. The more the juries represent the ratio of men and women in the world, the better the awarded work will be."

The eight-day festival begins on 17 June.