PRWeek UK unveils 30 Under 30 for 2017

PRWeek UK today unveils its annual list of the young stars of UK PR: 2017's 30 Under 30.

Thirty PR professionals all aged under 30, from a variety of agency and in-house roles and across different specialisms, have been selected to be part of the prestigious group after a nomination process and scrutiny from our expert judging panel.

The group will take part in a photoshoot and drinks reception at the London office of Hanover next month, and individual profiles will appear in the July edition of PRWeek UK.

The full PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2017 is:

Seda Ambartsumian, associate partner, Maitland Emily Austen, founder and MD, Emerge Jasmine Barnes, account director, Cohn & Wolfe Neil Broderick, senior account director, The Academy Ben Craig, senior account manager, FleishmanHillard Fishburn Eleanor Crossman, account director, MWWPR Victoria Dacker, account director, Ketchum Rosie Davies, founder and agency director, The London Fashion Agency Asad Dhunna, associate director, Weber Shandwick Andy Eldridge, account director, Babel PR Sam Ellis, senior account director, Ketchum Leon Emirali, co-founder/director, Crest Dean Gallagher, corporate account director, Weber Shandwick Ben Goldsmith, head of PR and content, Balderton Capital James Hennigan, head of campaigns, Galibier PR Olivia Lewis, account executive, FleishmanHillard Fishburn Jamie Mancini, account director, John Doe Cathryn Moses–Stone, external affairs manager, Catch22 Julian Obubo, account manager and diversity officer, Manifest Rob Peryer, account director, IseePR Sophie Placido, associate director, Rostrum Simon Richards, senior account manager, FleishmanHillard Fishburn Beth Sissons, senior programme director, Hotwire Claire Slight, group director (digital), Way to Blue Holly Smith, senior account director, Mischief PR Martin Sparey, programme director, Hotwire Charlotte Tobin, MD, Belle PR Emma Williams, associate director, brand, Edelman Cathal Wogan, head of communications, Quidco Joel Zietcer, senior account director, The Academy

Keep a look out on PRWeek over the coming weeks for profiles and insights into the 30.