PRWeek UK unveils 30 Under 30 for 2017

Thirty PR professionals all aged under 30, from a variety of agency and in-house roles and across different specialisms, have been selected to be part of the prestigious group after a nomination process and scrutiny from our expert judging panel.
The group will take part in a photoshoot and drinks reception at the London office of Hanover next month, and individual profiles will appear in the July edition of PRWeek UK.
The full PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2017 is:
- Seda Ambartsumian, associate partner, Maitland
- Emily Austen, founder and MD, Emerge
- Jasmine Barnes, account director, Cohn & Wolfe
- Neil Broderick, senior account director, The Academy
- Ben Craig, senior account manager, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
- Eleanor Crossman, account director, MWWPR
- Victoria Dacker, account director, Ketchum
- Rosie Davies, founder and agency director, The London Fashion Agency
- Asad Dhunna, associate director, Weber Shandwick
- Andy Eldridge, account director, Babel PR
- Sam Ellis, senior account director, Ketchum
- Leon Emirali, co-founder/director, Crest
- Dean Gallagher, corporate account director, Weber Shandwick
- Ben Goldsmith, head of PR and content, Balderton Capital
- James Hennigan, head of campaigns, Galibier PR
- Olivia Lewis, account executive, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
- Jamie Mancini, account director, John Doe
- Cathryn Moses–Stone, external affairs manager, Catch22
- Julian Obubo, account manager and diversity officer, Manifest
- Rob Peryer, account director, IseePR
- Sophie Placido, associate director, Rostrum
- Simon Richards, senior account manager, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
- Beth Sissons, senior programme director, Hotwire
- Claire Slight, group director (digital), Way to Blue
- Holly Smith, senior account director, Mischief PR
- Martin Sparey, programme director, Hotwire
- Charlotte Tobin, MD, Belle PR
- Emma Williams, associate director, brand, Edelman
- Cathal Wogan, head of communications, Quidco
- Joel Zietcer, senior account director, The Academy
Keep a look out on PRWeek over the coming weeks for profiles and insights into the 30.