PRWeek UK unveils 30 Under 30 for 2017

Added 13 minutes ago by John Harrington , Be the first to comment

PRWeek UK today unveils its annual list of the young stars of UK PR: 2017's 30 Under 30.

Thirty PR professionals all aged under 30, from a variety of agency and in-house roles and across different specialisms, have been selected to be part of the prestigious group after a nomination process and scrutiny from our expert judging panel.

The group will take part in a photoshoot and drinks reception at the London office of Hanover next month, and individual profiles will appear in the July edition of PRWeek UK.

The full PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2017 is:

  1. Seda Ambartsumian, associate partner, Maitland
  2. Emily Austen, founder and MD, Emerge
  3. Jasmine Barnes, account director, Cohn & Wolfe
  4. Neil Broderick, senior account director, The Academy
  5. Ben Craig, senior account manager, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
  6. Eleanor Crossman, account director, MWWPR
  7. Victoria Dacker, account director, Ketchum
  8. Rosie Davies, founder and agency director, The London Fashion Agency
  9. Asad Dhunna, associate director, Weber Shandwick
  10. Andy Eldridge, account director, Babel PR
  11. Sam Ellis, senior account director, Ketchum
  12. Leon Emirali, co-founder/director, Crest
  13. Dean Gallagher, corporate account director, Weber Shandwick
  14. Ben Goldsmith, head of PR and content, Balderton Capital
  15. James Hennigan, head of campaigns, Galibier PR
  16. Olivia Lewis, account executive, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
  17. Jamie Mancini, account director, John Doe
  18. Cathryn Moses–Stone, external affairs manager, Catch22
  19. Julian Obubo, account manager and diversity officer, Manifest
  20. Rob Peryer, account director, IseePR
  21. Sophie Placido, associate director, Rostrum
  22. Simon Richards, senior account manager, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
  23. Beth Sissons, senior programme director, Hotwire
  24. Claire Slight, group director (digital), Way to Blue
  25. Holly Smith, senior account director, Mischief PR
  26. Martin Sparey, programme director, Hotwire
  27. Charlotte Tobin, MD, Belle PR
  28. Emma Williams, associate director, brand, Edelman
  29. Cathal Wogan, head of communications, Quidco
  30. Joel Zietcer, senior account director, The Academy

Keep a look out on PRWeek over the coming weeks for profiles and insights into the 30.

