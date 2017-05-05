Films from BMW, Brand U.S.A, Qualcomm win big at Brand Film Festival New York

Added 2 hours ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

The second annual edition of the Brand Film Festival New York, produced by PRWeek US and Campaign US, saluted the best in branded content.

News
Still from the brand film Lifeline, from Qualcomm.
Still from the brand film Lifeline, from Qualcomm.

NEW YORK: Work from Qualcomm, BMW, and Brand U.S.A. won Best of the Best awards Thursday night at the second annual Brand Film Festival New York.  

The Juror’s Choice award went to Qualcomm and Anonymous Content with Ogilvy and DiGennaro Communications for Lifeline. The film by Armando Bo stars Lehom Wang, Olivia Munn, and Joan Chen.

Rogue One Mask, by Globe Telecom with Pabrika, Publicis JimenezBasic, and AdSpark, won Best Short Form for its story of a girl who hides her disability with a Stormtrooper mask. Best Long Form went to Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World by NetScout and Pereira & O'Dell with Saville Productions and Magnolia Pictures. Made by legendary director Werner Herzog, the film explores the promise and dangers of the internet.

The World’s Biggest Asshole, a film by Donate Life and the Martin Agency with Furlined, was the winner of Most Creative. The film advocates for organ donation.

The Escape, the latest in the series of legendary brand films starring Clive Owen by BMW, won Best Film by an Agency for BMW of North America and Geisel Productions with Anonymous Content, Universal McCann, and Rubenstein. National Parks Adventure won Best Film by a Brand for Brand U.S.A. with MacGillivray Freeman Films.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now