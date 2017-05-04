Some brands use the Force, others fall to the Dark Side on #StarWarsDay

Unless you’ve been stuck in a galaxy far, far away, you’re aware that Thursday is Star Wars Day because "#MayThe4th be with you" is an easy pun on the series’ most famous catchphrase, "May the Force be with you."
Here’s a collection of 15 brands’ geeky attempts to get in on Star Wars mania. Which ones were made by true fans? You be the judge.
American Heart Association
Darth Vader's theme song, 'The Imperial March', is 103 beats/min. Great for keeping time in CPR. #Maythe4thbewithyou pic.twitter.com/QYLN0Qp3jr— American Heart Assoc (@American_Heart) May 4, 2017
Blue Bunny
Lightside or Darkside? Our Chocolate Vanilla Twist Bunny Snacks are a perfect combination of both. #MayTheFourth pic.twitter.com/1VYtCgbPoc— Blue_Bunny (@Blue_Bunny) May 4, 2017
FEMA
Even with the Force on our side, packing a go-bag is still a good idea. https://t.co/FxJDqpIrZn #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/wYfc4NVMLP— FEMA (@fema) May 4, 2017
Maserati U.S.A.
Don’t underestimate the power of the dark side. #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/k9NBOkoIpG— Maserati USA (@MaseratiUSA) May 4, 2017
FedEx
Today, we lift off toward the moon. Wait... that’s no moon. #MayThe4thBeWithYou ?? pic.twitter.com/R2Z54YsSev— FedEx (@FedEx) May 4, 2017
NASA
Are your favorite #StarWars planets among the 3,400 real planets we've found so far? Find out: https://t.co/FOgQSW4O2V #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/fpC1PPEPrt— NASA (@NASA) May 4, 2017
Porsche
Happy Star Wars day! #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/W2r3kPqTre— Porsche (@Porsche) May 4, 2017
Girl Scouts
#MayThe4thBeWithYou! Happy #StarWarsDay! Which side will be victorious? pic.twitter.com/nwRzeyXnpS— Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) May 4, 2017
Xbox U.K.
Happy #StarWarsDay, #MayThe4thBeWithYou ?? pic.twitter.com/Va2bhvAwQB— Xbox UK (@xboxuk) May 4, 2017
Carvel Ice Cream
I mean, it sorta looks like a red lightsaber. A delicious, delicious lightsaber. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/aYD6FDX6mV— Carvel Ice Cream (@CarvelIceCream) May 4, 2017
Verizon
Turns out, the force was in us all along. No wonder we have the best network in the galaxy. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/aLfgAOizlz— Verizon (@verizon) May 4, 2017
Domino’s Pizza
When you’re serving the Empire at 7, but eating pizza at 8. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/1ltXvulF9B— Domino's Pizza (@dominos) May 4, 2017
White Castle
Rogue Bun: A Slider Story #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/tkwaZrWHdm— White Castle (@WhiteCastle) May 4, 2017
Crocs Shoes
"Shoe. Or shoe not. There is no try." #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay— Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) May 4, 2017
https://t.co/pvsOUuamtj pic.twitter.com/vHf8VKOxfC