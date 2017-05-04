Some brands use the Force, others fall to the Dark Side on #StarWarsDay

Nothing but Star Wars. How 15 brands are geeking out on May the Fourth.

Unless you’ve been stuck in a galaxy far, far away, you’re aware that Thursday is Star Wars Day because "#MayThe4th be with you" is an easy pun on the series’ most famous catchphrase, "May the Force be with you."

Here’s a collection of 15 brands’ geeky attempts to get in on Star Wars mania. Which ones were made by true fans? You be the judge.

American Heart Association

Blue Bunny

FEMA

Maserati U.S.A.

FedEx

NASA

Porsche

Girl Scouts

Xbox U.K.

Carvel Ice Cream

Verizon

Domino’s Pizza

White Castle

Crocs Shoes

