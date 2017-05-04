Some brands use the Force, others fall to the Dark Side on #StarWarsDay

Nothing but Star Wars. How 15 brands are geeking out on May the Fourth.

Unless you’ve been stuck in a galaxy far, far away, you’re aware that Thursday is Star Wars Day because "#MayThe4th be with you" is an easy pun on the series’ most famous catchphrase, "May the Force be with you."

Here’s a collection of 15 brands’ geeky attempts to get in on Star Wars mania. Which ones were made by true fans? You be the judge.

American Heart Association

Darth Vader's theme song, 'The Imperial March', is 103 beats/min. Great for keeping time in CPR. #Maythe4thbewithyou pic.twitter.com/QYLN0Qp3jr — American Heart Assoc (@American_Heart) May 4, 2017

Blue Bunny

Lightside or Darkside? Our Chocolate Vanilla Twist Bunny Snacks are a perfect combination of both. #MayTheFourth pic.twitter.com/1VYtCgbPoc — Blue_Bunny (@Blue_Bunny) May 4, 2017

I mean, it sorta looks like a red lightsaber. A delicious, delicious lightsaber. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/aYD6FDX6mV — Carvel Ice Cream (@CarvelIceCream) May 4, 2017

Turns out, the force was in us all along. No wonder we have the best network in the galaxy. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/aLfgAOizlz — Verizon (@verizon) May 4, 2017

When you’re serving the Empire at 7, but eating pizza at 8. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/1ltXvulF9B — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) May 4, 2017

