Convergys picks Portland as global AOR

Added 1 hour ago by Sean Czarnecki , Be the first to comment

The customer management company began working with the London-based firm last year and formalized the relationship in April.

News

NEW YORK: Convergys has named Portland its global AOR after a competitive review.

Portland is working on corporate communications, including reputation management, strategic counsel, media relations, C-suite visibility, internal comms, and crisis management. It is also collaborating with Convergys on its content studio, design, branding, and digital and social media.  

Portland New York partner and head of the U.S. b-to-b practice Rob Shapiro is serving as the agency’s lead on the account, which includes work in the U.S. and U.K. for the Cincinnati-based maker of customer management products and in Europe and Asia as needed. Ten Portland executives are working on the business, he said.

Convergys reported its revenue was up 2% in the fourth quarter of last year on a constant currency basis to $758 million, as well as net income of $18 million. It is set to disclose its first-quarter results next Tuesday. The company has 133,000 employees in 33 countries.

Portland began working for Convergys last year on assignments including corporate communications, employee comms, and media relations. It formalized the AOR relationship last month, Shapiro said, via email. Shapiro joined the agency in early 2016.

Krista Boyle, VP of global brand and communications at Convergys, cited Portland’s strategic insights, counseling, and execution in a statement on the agency hire. She was not immediately available for further comment.

Portland, which was formed by Tim Allan, a one-time aide to former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, in 2001, achieved a revenue gain of more than 20% last year, split 50-50 between U.K. and international work.

