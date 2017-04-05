Breakfast Briefing, 5.4.2017: The healthcare vote; Legacy media embraces Snap TV

Agency Business Report Plus: A chat with Ogilvy’s John Seifert
The agency CEO chatted about how he’s channeling the spirit of founder David Ogilvy as he revamps the WPP firm and brings together disciplines. The reorganization is "not about taking names off the door," he said. New from PRWeek this morning: theskimm’s cofounders on the opening they saw in the media landscape for a smart and witty newsletter speaking to young professionals; Doug Spong on why PR should be the (not fake) media’s biggest ally in the era of "alternative facts."
What to watch today: The healthcare vote
Republicans say they have the votes to pass their Affordable Care Act repeal-and-replace bill in the House of Representatives and send it to the Senate (where it will very likely be changed dramatically, but that’s a Briefing for another day). Some Republican sources told CNN they’re more skeptical about the bill’s chances, even after last-minute maneuvering on covering pre-existing conditions to bring some GOP congressmen in line.
Old, new media alike embrace Snap TV
Snapchat’s TV-lite platform has attracted content deals from media companies from NBCUniversal to Vice Media. Parent Snap Inc. plans to unveil another partnership on Thursday, according to The Wall Street Journal, amid negotiations with CBS and Fox. General Atlantic CEO William Ford told CNBC on Wednesday that Snap will eventually reach the status of Facebook and Google in the eyes of "serious advertisers."
San Bernardino families sue social media giants
The families of the victims of last December’s terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California, filed a lawsuit against Facebook, Google, and Twitter in federal court on Wednesday, saying the tech giants knowingly supported the Islamic State, according to the Los Angeles Times. Facebook on Wednesday said it will hire 3,000 people to police extremist and violent content on its social network. Will the job be too gruesome for most employees?
Colbert addresses calls for his dismissal
Late Show host Stephen Colbert sort of apologized for his blue Monday monologue on the relationship between President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the #FireColbert hashtag bubbled to the top of the trending list on Wednesday. Colbert said he wouldn't change the spirit of the monologue, but "would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be," according to CNN.
Breakfast Briefing, 5.4.2017: The healthcare vote; Legacy media embraces Snap TV
And Late Show host Stephen Colbert addressed the Monday monologue that had many Twitter users calling for his job.
Agency Business Report Plus: A chat with Ogilvy’s John Seifert
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Already registered?Sign in
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today
- Read more articles each month
- Sign up for free specialised news bulletins