In brief: George Foreman hires Hatch, JPES wins RBC brief, Wildfire win, Langham joins PRCA board

George Foreman owner hires Hatch, JPES wins RBC brief, Kollective hires Wildfire and more from PRWeek UK.

George Foreman owner hires Hatch

Leeds agency Hatch Communications has been handed the UK and Europe PR accounts for Russell Hobbs, Remington and George Foreman. All three are owned by US corporation Spectrum Brands.

JPES wins RBC brief

JPES Partners has been appointed to provide pan-European media relations services for RBC Global Asset Management. The asset management business isa part of Royal Bank of Canada, the Canadian multinational financial services company founded in 1864.

Kollective hires Wildfire

Tech agency Wildfire has been appointed as the strategic PR partner for Kollective, a global provider of video delivery solutions to international brands including HSBC, PayPal, Nestle and Unilever.

Langham joins PRCA board

Tony Langham, CEO of Lansons, has joined the board of management of the PRCA. He was the chair of the trade body's PR and Communications Council in 2015.

Infinite Global gets Webb

Cameron Webb, who has previously held senior brand roles at KPMG UK and Amlin, has joined comms agency Infinite Global as director and head of branding and creative.

Azalea tees off on the Costa Brava

The Costa Brava Tourist Board has taken on Azalea Group to promote the region's golf courses across Europe as a year-round golf destination.

SevenC3 gets IoD work

SevenC3, part of content marketing agency group C3, has been appointed by the Institute of Directors to publish its magazine Director, and work on associated projects.