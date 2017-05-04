Netflix veteran Joris Evers signed up as first CCO for La Liga

Joris Evers, former Netflix VP head of comms for the EMEA region, has been appointed as the first chief communications officer at La Liga, the Spanish professional football league.

Evers, who joins La Liga later this month (15 May), told PRWeek he would work closely with the league's brand leader Enrique Moreno and its digital director Antonio Bermejo to help grow the La Liga brand internationally.

He will report to La Liga president Javier Tebas.

Evers said: "I'll be expanding the comms function significantly, primarily focused on markets outside of Spain."

Speaking at a conference last year, La Liga international development MD Vicente Casado said the league was looking to double its current global TV audience to three billion by 2018, as reported by sports news site AS.

Evers added that he would liaise with comms teams and business leaders from all the La Liga teams in Spain, as well as the league's sponsors. These include Santander, Nike and EA Sports, among others.

Before joining La Liga, Evers was VP head of comms for the EMEA region at Netflix between July 2014 and September 2016. Prior to this, he spent three years as the streaming service's global corporate comms director.

Evers said he left Netflix after five "intense and amazing years", adding that "rolling out the brand and product around the world and building a team and the company's presence in EMEA was great".

He also spent over four years as a PR director for computer security software firm McAfee between 2007 and 2011.

The Spanish football league system - La Liga - includes 20 teams in the top flight and 22 teams in the second division. Both leagues are sponsored primarily by Spanish banking group Santander.