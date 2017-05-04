Fake influencers are outsmarting the industry - and it's our own fault

How dare influencers deceive us and provide us with fake numbers! How dare they use tools that allow them to grow their presence in a non-organic way!

The industry has played more of a role in the rise of the fake influencer than we will ever dare to admit.

But there is also a solution that will benefit us all: Education.

Most still treat influencer marketing as "influencer advertising".

Using outreach tactics and creating relationships with digital talent and paying them to create brand-relevant content (well done for making it authentic) and pushing it out to a high number of followers. Reasoning? It’s an ROI we’re familiar with.

We need eyeballs, we need critical mass. The bigger the audience, the more likely you’ll make a sale, right?

Advertising standards. You may disagree with this, but I don’t think we’d be in this situation if this wasn’t the case.

And with that, we’re shooting ourselves in the foot.

We live in times where trust is consistently declining. Consumers don’t trust one-off content. Influence is long-term.

There needs to be consistent, long-term content and, in addition, honest recommendations from sources that consumers trust.

Aren’t we all just craving more personal and trustworthy connections in our lives?

It’s much easier to sell reach and numbers than authenticity combined with a smaller, relevant and engaged audience.