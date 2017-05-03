MSLGroup brings on John Walker as Atlanta MD

ATLANTA: MSLGroup has hired John Walker as MD of its Atlanta office, effective May 1.

Walker will report to U.S. CEO Ron Guirguis and oversee 60 staffers. He will replace Kyle Farnham, who joined Burson-Marsteller in February as chair of its U.S. consumer and brand marketing practice. Farnham worked at MSLGroup for more than 16 years, and had served as Atlanta MD since 2010.

"I am the organizational architect that enables our team to deliver outstanding client service, tremendous results, and to innovate for the future," Walker said. He added that he is looking forward to working on storytelling initiatives and "delivering the power of the Publicis One network," Publicis Groupe’s global communications arm.

Most recently, Walker was VP of global marketing communications for Syniverse, a mobile services company with a footprint in nearly 200 countries. He was responsible for demand generation, branding, digital marketing, event management, and internal and external comms at the company. Syniverse appointed Walker to lead global marketing in 2014, tasked with targeting multinational companies as acting CMO for its enterprise business.

Walker departed Syniverse in the second quarter of last year and worked as a consultant before joining MSLGroup.

Before Syniverse, Walker led Edelman South’s corporate practice as well as its global telecommunications practice.