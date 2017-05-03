Glover Park joins Finsbury-Hering Schuppener alliance

Added 3 hours ago by Alison Kanski

The network, launched last year with a partnership between Finsbury and Hering Schuppener, will have a footprint in 15 cities around the world.

WASHINGTON: Public affairs specialist firm Glover Park Group has joined the global partnership between Finsbury and German firm Hering Schuppener, the WPP agencies said Wednesday.

Finsbury and Hering Schuppener launched the partnership last April. The deal is not a merger, but creates a global network among the three firms, Glover Park said in a statement. Glover Park will retain its individual leadership structure and name, but will work under a common brand identity globally with Finsbury and Hering Schuppener, according to a Finsbury statement, allowing the firms to pool resources and expertise for clients.

The partnership has global practice groups covering capital markets and transaction communications, corporate reputation and CEO comms, crisis and issues management, and corporate and public affairs, according to Finsbury’s statement. The network has offices in 15 cities around the world, including Washington, New York, Moscow, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, and Frankfurt.

Shortly after the partnership began last year, Finsbury and Hering Schuppener started working with Bayer on its proposed $62 billion acquisition of Monsanto.

Finsbury posted global 2016 revenue of $106 million in 2016, down 4% from the year prior, while Hering Schuppener’s global revenue was up 29% to $49.6 million last year. Revenue numbers for Glover Park Group for 2016 were not available.

