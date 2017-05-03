Watch: Spurs and Arsenal fans switch sides in Green Flag hypnosis experiment

Added 1 hour ago by Robert Smith , Be the first to comment

Breakdown cover provider Green Flag hypnotised two groups of football fans during Sunday's (30 April) North London derby between Spurs and Arsenal.

The experiment, conducted during half time, was designed to highlight how simple it can be to switch allegiances. The video (below) shows a handful of supporters cheering for the opposition, having apparently been convinced to switch sides by a hypnotist.

Research conducted by Green Flag of 1,100 adults in the UK reveals that half of supporters would stop watching football all together if they couldn't watch their team play again. A further 15 per cent admitted they would rather give up sex for life than give up their football team, the research shows.

Dan Titley, head of marketing at Green Flag, said: "It's clear we're a passionate nation when it comes to football, but how much the UK public are prepared to give up for their team is incredible. The North London derby switching experiment is set out to show just how easy it is to switch - even in situations when switching isn't necessarily ok."

The stunt, created alongside PR firm Frank, is part of a wider campaign to get people to switch their breakdown cover to Green Flag. 

