Breakfast Briefing, 5.3.2017: WPP brings Glover Park into Finsbury-Hering Schuppener partnership

In their words
Here’s the 2017 Agency Business Report summed up in 10 quotes. Check out what executives from Margery Kraus to Donna Imperato to Don Baer said about the trends they’re seeing in the industry. New from PRWeek this morning: How Claritin is encouraging customers to Be an Outsider despite the itching and sneezing of allergy season.
WPP teams three firms in strategic partnership
The holding company is partnering Washington, DC-based Glover Park Group with Finsbury and Hering Schuppener in a three-firm global alliance, it said Wednesday morning. WPP teamed up the latter two firms last year. Combined, the three shops have a footprint in 15 cities around the globe, according to Bloomberg.
Volkswagen shrugs off scandal in strong first quarter
The German automaker’s emissions scandal didn’t put much of a damper on its first-quarter sales. Volkswagen reported its net profit in the period was up 45% to $3.7 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company credited cost cuts and higher profit margins, according to the BBC.
What to keep an eye on today
FBI Director James Comey, fresh off being dissed by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (at a live event) and President Donald Trump (on Twitter) is set to appear in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Expect plenty of questions about Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election. Things that make you go hmmmmm: First Lady Melania Trump’s personal Twitter account liked an Inauguration Day tweet reading, "Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump's built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump." The like quickly disappeared. Deja vu all over again: Republicans’ healthcare bill is at a crucial point in the House of Representatives amid questions about whether it covers people with pre-existing conditions.
How to respond after being dissed by an NBA team
Players from the Golden State Warriors have been vocal that they would rather be playing the Los Angles Clippers in the second round of the NBA playoffs than the Utah Jazz, not because the Jazz are the league’s darling team, but because of Salt Lake City’s perceived lack of nightlife. Tourism group Visit Salt Lake made lemonade out of the slight, creating a video showing off the city’s dining and beer scene with a snarky letter addressed to the Warriors. Well played!
Breakfast Briefing, 5.3.2017: WPP brings Glover Park into Finsbury-Hering Schuppener partnership
WPP is aligning Glover Park Group with the Finsbury-Hering Schuppener alliance, creating a three-firm strategic partnership with a specialty in corporate and public affairs.
