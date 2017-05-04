M&C Saatchi PR creates UAE team and announces new business wins as it eyes 'ambitious global growth'

M&C Saatchi PR's global CEO Molly Aldridge has said two significant wins for the agency and its newly launched PR team in the UAE open the next chapter in its "ambitious global growth story".

The new UAE team is led by head of PR for the country Amy Brill, who was previously an account director at Grayling's Dubai office.

Brill's four-person PR team will split its time between parent firm M&C Saatchi's existing offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, but will operate separately from the advertising business, a spokeswoman told PRWeek.

The move coincides with M&C Saatchi PR announcing Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Abu Dhabi Motors at its first client in the region. The agency will be responsible for handling publicity and content creation for the dealership's Rolls-Royce brand, a statement said.

The spokeswoman said the win would provide a launchpad for M&C Saatchi PR to drive new business in the UAE region.

Meanwhile, the agency also announced it has been appointed by health club brand Virgin Active in the UK. Work on the account began this week.

M&C Saatchi PR has been tasked with communicating to new and existing Virgin Active members in the UK via a mix of social, consumer and corporate PR.

Virgin Active MD Robert Cook said the agency was appointed because it embraced Virgin Active’s "innovative ‘screw it, let’s do it’ attitude", "making them the perfect, trusted partner".

Molly Aldridge, the PR agency's global CEO, said that the UAE expansion "represented the next chapter in the agency's ambitious global growth story".

M&C Saatchi PR, which launched in London in 2010, recently opened an office in Paris and has expanded its teams in Spain, Germany and Italy and outperformed other businesses in the group, M&C Saatchi CEO David Kershaw told PRWeek in March.

The agency ranks as the 106th largest PR firm globally in PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2017, recording revenue of $12.5m (£9.6m) in 2016.