In brief: Exposure wins London Design Festival, new head of PR at npower, retirement provider hires Social Communications

Exposure wins London Design Festival brief

London Design Festival has appointed Exposure to lead its global comms. The firm will develop long-term comms strategy to highlight design's impact on all areas of life, and elevate the festival's global credentials. The September festival has been running since 2003. The 2006 version included a total of more than 500 events. Exposure has 195 staff working across PR and related disciplines for clients including Coca-Cola, Levi's, Nike, Dove and Microsoft. Ben Bailey, who joined the festival as group commercial director in January, was previously MD of Exposure-owned THRSXTY.

Melarkey promoted at npower

Zoe Melarkey has been promoted to the role of head of PR at energy firm npower. She is currently senior PR manager for the company's consumer business, and has been with npower since 2005. She will report to director of comms Guy Esnouf. She began her career at H+K Strategies and has since worked in-house at MFI and Powergen.

Retirement housing firm hires Social Communications

PR and public affairs agency Social Communications has been appointed by over-55s accomodation and care provider Liberty Retirement Living. The agency will work across PR, planning consultancy and brand development, as well as in-house digital & creative services. Liberty, a partnership between property manager and developer Places for People and investors Octopus Healthcare, officially launched last month.

Jenkins joins We Are Disrupt

Newly formed sports marketing agency We Are Disrupt, which specialises in women's sport, has hired Limelight Sports director Leyanne Jenkins as head of events.