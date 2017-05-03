In brief: Exposure wins London Design Festival, new head of PR at npower, retirement provider hires Social Communications

Added 3 hours ago by PRWeek UK staff , Be the first to comment

Exposure wins London Design Festival brief, Melarkey promoted at npower, Retirement housing firm hires Social Communications and more from PRWeek UK.

News

Exposure wins London Design Festival brief

London Design Festival has appointed Exposure to lead its global comms. The firm will develop long-term comms strategy to highlight design's impact on all areas of life, and elevate the festival's global credentials. The September festival has been running since 2003. The 2006 version included a total of more than 500 events. Exposure has 195 staff working across PR and related disciplines for clients including Coca-Cola, Levi's, Nike, Dove and Microsoft. Ben Bailey, who joined the festival as group commercial director in January, was previously MD of Exposure-owned THRSXTY.

Melarkey promoted at npower

Zoe Melarkey has been promoted to the role of head of PR at energy firm npower. She is currently senior PR manager for the company's consumer business, and has been with npower since 2005. She will report to director of comms Guy Esnouf. She began her career at H+K Strategies and has since worked in-house at MFI and Powergen.

Retirement housing firm hires Social Communications

PR and public affairs agency Social Communications has been appointed by over-55s accomodation and care provider Liberty Retirement Living. The agency will work across PR, planning consultancy and brand development, as well as in-house digital & creative services. Liberty, a partnership between property manager and developer Places for People and investors Octopus Healthcare, officially launched last month.

Jenkins joins We Are Disrupt

Newly formed sports marketing agency We Are Disrupt, which specialises in women's sport, has hired Limelight Sports director Leyanne Jenkins as head of events.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now