The 2017 Agency Business Report in 10 quotes

"We made key hires in our global tech practice to help clients stay ahead of the increasing disruption so many sectors are facing from developments in tech."

Margery Kraus, founder and executive chairman, APCO Worldwide

"We are cautious about 2017 because whenever there’s uncertainty around the world, it sometimes slows down decision-making"

Andy Polansky, CEO, Weber Shandwick

"We are offering different services to our existing clients and convincing them they need to up the ante to continue building their brand."

Donna Imperato, Cohn & Wolfe

"I don’t want to work for clients that don’t want a sustained, ongoing relationship. It’s too expensive to chase non-recurring revenue."

John Seifert, CEO, Ogilvy

"We’re moving closer to the media agencies than the ad agencies. I may be called a visionary later, or I may be called an idiot. The creative agencies have very different challenges, opportunities, and expectations on them. I’ve felt media is the future for the past five years."

Marian Salzman CEO, Havas PR North America

"Holding company pitches are designed to force more integration both internally and within clients’ agencies."

Matt Neale, co-CEO Golin

"Clients still want specialization and don’t want agencies that are everything to everybody. The fundamental shift is that data drives the need for an integrated approach, but every discipline will still be recognized for what it does best."

Karen van Bergen, CEO, Omnicom Public Relations Group

"Given the uncertainty in the geopolitical situation, we found clients were increasingly looking for agencies that could combine corporate communications and public affairs expertise. We expect this trend to continue in 2017."

Tim Allan, MD, Portland

"We’re focusing on clients where technology is disrupting industries, which is a departure from working purely for tech companies, but working across many industry sectors."

Aedhmar Hynes, CEO, Text100

"We need to own and drive the changes that are happening rapidly in our traditional stock: integration, digital and social, and content development and creation."

Burson-Marsteller global CEO Don Baer

