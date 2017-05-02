Edelman hires Katie Spring, Russ Messner to revamp financial comms

The firm is looking not only to expand its fincomms footprint, but also its marketing capabilities for financial services.

CHICAGO: Katie Spring, former global head of corporate communications at Citadel, joined Edelman as its Chicago GM on Monday. She is reporting to Chicago COO Kevin Cook.

Spring will also serve as Midwest leader for the firm’s financial communications specialty practice. The role’s responsibilities include mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, shareholder activism, initial public offerings, and "related special situations," the firm said in a statement.

Spring has replaced Jeff Zilka, who is transitioning to senior counselor. He will work with U.S. financial comms, investor relations, and strategic transitions clients, the agency said in a statement.

After Spring departed Citadel last August, she began renovating a Wisconsin farm to serve as a venue for concerts and other functions. Richard Edelman, the agency’s global CEO, approached her about building out the firm’s financial communications and financial services marketing capabilities, she said, adding the entrepreneurial opportunity with its regional focus on the Midwest intrigued her. Spring was an Edelman client during her tenures at Citadel and USAA.

"What we’re looking [to be is] a holistic practice that covers IR and special situations, as well as marketing for financial services companies and crises that may come up," Spring said.

Spring was chief communications officer at Citadel for almost 10 years, responsible for global external communications, brand management, and executive and employee communications, according to her IPR bio. Previously, she was SVP of corporate comms at U.S.A.A. Spring also cofounded social network Her Estate.

Edelman posted 1.7% organic revenue growth in 2016 to $875 million, its lowest organic growth figure in seven years. Three global practice leads left the firm this year.

The agency has also hired Russ Messner from Ogilvy as GM in its financial services practice. He started in the New York-based role in mid-April, reporting to recently appointed MD of corporate and public affairs David Melançon.

Messner is essentially filling the vacancy left by Stephanie Barry, EVP and group head of financial services, who departed last September to join investment management firm Angelo, Gordon & Co. as MD and head of comms, according to her LinkedIn account. While their titles are different, the positions held by Barry and Messner are very similar, according to an agency spokesperson.

At Ogilvy, Messner led the firm’s relationship with BlackRock, iShares, and E-Trade. Previously, he was global MD at mcgarrybowen, EVP and BBDO, and client services director at Anderson DDB.