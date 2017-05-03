Government mulls 'Year of the Dad' campaign after success in Scotland

Added 2 hours ago by Jonathan Owen , Be the first to comment

Government ministers are considering launching a year-long celebration of fatherhood, in response to the success of Scotland's 'Year of the Dad' campaign in 2016.

News
The Government is considering a ‘Year of the Dad’ following success in Scotland
The Government is considering a ‘Year of the Dad’ following success in Scotland

The campaign was backed by the Scottish government and was the idea of charity Fathers Network Scotland, to draw attention to the importance of fathers in parenting and child development.

Smarts Communicate PR was brought in to help launch the campaign, which was given £300,000 funding from the Scottish government.

The agency used a real-life case study to symbolise the importance of fathers. It told the story of Peter Airlie who became a dad at 15, and now, a decade on, has three children with his childhood sweetheart.

Almost 100 events took place, involving nearly 15,000 people. More than 500,000 individuals were reached through press coverage of the campaign in 2016.

Some 5,800 individuals and 1,300 organisations got involved, according to Fathers Network Scotland.

Conservative Steve Double is among several MPs calling for the campaign to be rolled out across Britain.

He argues that the government should consider "following the example of Scotland", and have a "UK-wide Year of the Dad, where we can celebrate, support and promote the important role of fathers in our country".

Responding to the demand, made during a debate in the House of Commons, equalities minister Caroline Dinenage said: "Steve Double, among others, asked whether we could have a UK-wide Year of the Dad, and I will certainly consider that."

She added: "It is vital that we support fathers and encourage businesses, employers and society more broadly to do the same."

Although purdah restrictions on public statements prevent government officials from commenting on the record, PRWeek understands a British 'Year of the Dad' remains a possibility.

Click here to subscribe to the new FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

If you wish to submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the new public sector bulletin, please email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now