Breakfast Briefing, 5.2.2017: Vanity Fair goes inside Fyre Festival marketing

Here’s the tale of the tape: PR revenue was up 6% globally in 2016 and 7% in the U.S., showing another year of steady expansion. Yet that’s not where the data ends. Go here for more key statistics from the 2017 Agency Business Report.
Ketchum: Brands are just annoying new parents
There’s a huge disconnect between brands and first-time parents, according to data released Tuesday morning by Ketchum. More respondents (37%) said advice from brands is "unhelpful, overwhelming, annoying, or condescending" than "helpful" (31%). Twenty-six percent said they’re not receiving any advice from brands at all, according to the research from the Omnicom firm, Ipsos, and Schlesinger.
Vanity Fair goes inside Fyre Festival marketing
Of the 400 influencers—called "Fyre starters"— who promoted the disastrous Fyre Festival, few acknowledged they were getting paid to do so, which would seem to violate Federal Trade Commission standards, according to Vanity Fair. The magazine got its hands on business strategy and marketing materials for the festival, which was billed as an ultra-luxe Coachella in the tropics, but quickly deteriorated late last week into a tent city and cheap box-lunch filled non-event.
Twitter COO on ‘Trump bump’
Anthony Noto, the platform’s chief operating officer, told Bloomberg on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s prolific use of Twitter is a net plus for the company. "We’d love it if every world leader used Twitter as their primary mechanism to talk to their constituencies," Noto told Bloomberg Television. "The more that happens, the better we are going to be at showing what’s going on in the world." Or what was not going on in the world in the mid-19th century. Trump tweeted Wednesday night in defense of his bizarre comments about President Andrew Jackson and the Civil War, which kicked off the #TrumpTeachesHistory meme. Twitter also announced several streaming deals late Monday.
Munoz to face critical audience on Capitol Hill
Something to watch today if you enjoy fireworks: United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz is set to appear before the House Transportation Committee. Rep. Bill Shuster (R-PA) told ABC News the hearing will be "an opportunity to get much-needed answers about airline customer service policies and what is being done to improve service for the flying public." Translation: Expect congressmen to grill Munoz over his airline’s treatment of Dr. David Dao, who was violently pulled off a Chicago-to-Louisville flight on April 9.
