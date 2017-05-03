DIT reveals trade boost following 'Exporting is Great' campaign

Awareness of exporting has more than doubled since the launch of the government's 'Exporting is Great' campaign, and more than 100,000 British businesses are shifting towards trading overseas, according to a Department for International Trade briefing.

The document, not yet publicly released, also reveals how officials are deliberately downplaying the jargon around exports in favour of communicating the benefits of simply doing business.

The great.gov.uk website launched in November as a hub for people looking to do business overseas, and to showcase export opportunities.

Just six months on, more than 2,000 British businesses have registered on the website's Find a Buyer service, and the site has had more than 1.6 million visits.

Awareness of what officials dub "export messaging" among all businesses increased from 15 per cent before the launch of great.gov.uk to 31 per cent by April this year.

And one in five of all UK registered businesses have taken steps towards exporting as a result of seeing the campaign, according to the DIT briefing. "That means around 110,000 UK businesses taking action", it states.

Communicating the virtues of exporting to foreign countries is not a simple proposition, with research revealing that most businesses feel "very removed" from the idea of exporting.

It is an issue that is "misunderstood" and exporting should be viewed as a "viable and natural growth option."

The campaign is about "inspiring and showing them that there is demand for their goods and services overseas and promoting DIT and partner services that will support their journey from non-exporter to exporter", the document states.

"This campaign is fundamentally about long-term behaviour change using proven insight and strategic campaign planning and delivery."

More than 60 campaign partners "can support the development of the campaign's overall messaging and approach to create a normalising narrative for 'exporting', and create the advocacy necessary to make the campaign more than a government marketing programme", the report added.

"Through messaging centred around opportunities, we will create a movement for export, including using effective storytelling of successful UK exporters. This will bring an authentic and compelling narrative to life."

As well as traditional media, newer channels such as bloggers and podcast owners are being targeted as part of a mix of old and new media.

The campaign aims to "reframe the narrative away from 'Exporting' (perceived as 'too difficult') towards 'there are genuine potential customers out there right now who want your products/services'", according to the briefing.





