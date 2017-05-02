One Green Bean wins global PR brief for Pernod Ricard wine brand Campo Viejo

Drinks giant Pernod Ricard has appointed One Green Bean to handle global PR for its Rioja wine brand Campo Viejo, following a competitive pitch.

Pernod Ricard marketing director Patricia Cardoso said "it felt like a natural progression" to appoint One Green Bean, having already worked with the agency on its Jacob's Creek and Brancott Estate wine brands. The agency began work last month.

The account was previously held by fellow Havas agency HSE Cake, which chose not to re-pitch for the business.

One Green Bean, which merged with Havas PR London last year but retained its name, will work alongside the Pernod Ricard and Campo Viejo comms teams to develop a global PR and influencer strategy, as well as a series of campaigns for the wine brand.

Senior account director Helen Doyle told PRWeek the agency's remit would be focused on increasing the global awareness around the Campo Viejo winery during Harvest and its all-female winemaker team.

Doyle said this would help raise awareness of Campo Viejo's "unique expertise".

One Green Bean, which was recently appointed to handle the launch of the new Nokia 3310 smartphone, also handles PR for Heathrow, Virgin Holidays and Costa.