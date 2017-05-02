In brief: Mail writer joins Portland, Launch hires Frank director, Converse gets PR chief

Mail writer joins Portland

Experienced journalist Zoe Brennan has joined Portland as partner and head of writing, leading the agency's production of speechwriting and op-eds, as well as managing messaging across Portland. She has spent more than 20 years in journalism as a Westminster correspondent at The Sunday Times, European correspondent at the Press Association, City reporter at the Daily Express and most recently a senior feature writer for the Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph.

Launch hires Frank director

Frank PR lifestyle director Barbara Watson has joined Launch as director of brand and content. Launch was previously known as Launch PR, but the independent agency is today dropping the 'PR' tag from its name. She will lead a 15-person brand and content team whose clients include easyGym and Hyundai.

Converse gets Brooklyn

Shoe brand Converse has hired former Tesla global comms head Khobbi Brooklyn to leads its global comms, as PRWeek US reports

McCaig leaves Burson

Callum McCaig, previously a senior associate at Burson-Marsteller in London, is joining fintech start-up Curve as head of PR. Curve is a service created in partnership with MasterCard and Visa, which allows users to link multiple bank cards to one single account, which can be used across the world. Prior to Burson, McCaig had worked for the agencies Metia and Flagship Consulting.

Finn wins PPA gig

Leeds and London agency Finn has been appointed by the Professional Publishers Association (PPA) to provide PR and comms support to the PPA Festival 2017. The event takes places on 10 May in London.

Stone Junction gets Gough

Technical PR agency Stone Junction has been appointed to lead PR for process and production equipment-maker Gough Engineering. Both are based in Staffordshire.