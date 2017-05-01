Converse hires Tesla alum Khobi Brooklyn as global comms head

Brooklyn will step into the role on May 8 and report to Converse President and CEO Davide Grasso.

BOSTON: Shoe brand Converse has hired former Tesla global comms head Khobi Brooklyn as VP of global communications, the company said Monday.

Brooklyn will step into the role on May 8 and report to Converse President and CEO Davide Grasso. She will lead Converse’s global communications team and oversee corporate communications, media relations, PR, internal communications, and community impact. Brooklyn will work to elevate Converse as a market leader through compelling narratives, the shoemaker said in a statement.

From January 2015 to October 2016, Brooklyn worked at Tesla, most recently as its global head of communications, according to her LinkedIn page. She left the electric car-maker shortly after her former boss, one-time Tesla VP of global comms Ricardo Reyes, departed the company in March 2016. Three months later, Reyes cofounded Republicans for Clinton 2016, an organization dedicated to defeating then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Previously, Brooklyn worked at Square from 2012 to 2014 as director of product communications and had a prior stint on the Tesla comms team from 2009 to 2012, according to LinkedIn.

A Converse representative and Brooklyn could not be immediately reached for comment.