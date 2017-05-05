Digital Edition: May 2017 issue

Added 13 hours ago by Bernadette Casey , Be the first to comment

Special

Welcome to the Digital Edition of the May 2017 Issue

Featured in this issue:

Agency Business Report 2017: PRWeek’s annual in-depth examination of the PR and marketing communications industry has it all:

  • The global overview looks at how PR agencies are tossing aside single-discipline nomenclatures and further adopting integration to drive success in the ever-evolving communications landscape.
  • Despite uncertainty surrounding Brexit, U.K. firms saw double-digit expansion in 2016 and maintain cautious optimism heading into 2017.
  • CEOs of the world’s largest holding companies discuss how economic and political changes are affecting their PR agencies and what adjustments they are making for the future.
  • The leaders of 31 of the top PR agencies, including Edelman, Weber Shandwick, and FleishmanHillard, talk candidly about their strengths and challenges over the past 18 months and where they see the biggest opportunities going forward.
  • The rankings charts reveal revenue figures and more for the top 150 U.S. PR firms and top 30 global agencies.

To download the digital edition click here. Enjoy!

 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now