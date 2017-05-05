Digital Edition: May 2017 issue

Welcome to the Digital Edition of the May 2017 Issue

Featured in this issue:

Agency Business Report 2017: PRWeek’s annual in-depth examination of the PR and marketing communications industry has it all:

The global overview looks at how PR agencies are tossing aside single-discipline nomenclatures and further adopting integration to drive success in the ever-evolving communications landscape.

Despite uncertainty surrounding Brexit, U.K. firms saw double-digit expansion in 2016 and maintain cautious optimism heading into 2017.

CEOs of the world’s largest holding companies discuss how economic and political changes are affecting their PR agencies and what adjustments they are making for the future.

The leaders of 31 of the top PR agencies, including Edelman, Weber Shandwick, and FleishmanHillard, talk candidly about their strengths and challenges over the past 18 months and where they see the biggest opportunities going forward.

The rankings charts reveal revenue figures and more for the top 150 U.S. PR firms and top 30 global agencies.

To download the digital edition click here. Enjoy!