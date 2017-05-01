Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove to step down

Added 21 minutes ago by Alison Kanski , Be the first to comment

Cosgrove will exit the organization later this year, the Cleveland Clinic said on Monday.

News
Toby Cosgrove
Toby Cosgrove

CLEVELAND: Cleveland Clinic President and CEO Toby Cosgrove will step down this year, the healthcare organization said Monday.

Cleveland Clinic’s boards of directors and governors will name his successor by the end of the 2017.

Cosgrove has led the medical organization for 13 years and has spent more than 42 years with the hospital system, starting as a cardiac surgeon. He will serve in an advisory role after he steps down as president and CEO.

During his leadership tenure, the hospital system expanded to cities including Abu Dhabi and Toronto. It is planning to open in London in 2020. Cosgrove has also focused on making healthcare more accessible, creating same-day and virtual appointments for patients and encouraging employees to live healthier lives through anti-smoking and healthy eating initiatives, he told said last May.  

Last October, Cosgrove headlined PRWeek’s annual conference, discussing healthcare communications and the Affordable Care Act, which he said completely changed how health systems communicate with patients.

"You have to go to the public, which has to understand the potential of the change, and go to the caregivers, who have to change how they deliver care," Cosgrove said, at the conference, about changes put into place by the healthcare-reform bill. "Both require a tremendous amount of communication."

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now