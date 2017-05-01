Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove to step down

Cosgrove will exit the organization later this year, the Cleveland Clinic said on Monday.

CLEVELAND: Cleveland Clinic President and CEO Toby Cosgrove will step down this year, the healthcare organization said Monday.

Cleveland Clinic’s boards of directors and governors will name his successor by the end of the 2017.

Cosgrove has led the medical organization for 13 years and has spent more than 42 years with the hospital system, starting as a cardiac surgeon. He will serve in an advisory role after he steps down as president and CEO.

During his leadership tenure, the hospital system expanded to cities including Abu Dhabi and Toronto. It is planning to open in London in 2020. Cosgrove has also focused on making healthcare more accessible, creating same-day and virtual appointments for patients and encouraging employees to live healthier lives through anti-smoking and healthy eating initiatives, he told said last May.

Last October, Cosgrove headlined PRWeek’s annual conference, discussing healthcare communications and the Affordable Care Act, which he said completely changed how health systems communicate with patients.

"You have to go to the public, which has to understand the potential of the change, and go to the caregivers, who have to change how they deliver care," Cosgrove said, at the conference, about changes put into place by the healthcare-reform bill. "Both require a tremendous amount of communication."