Patricia Caballero rejoins Burson-Marsteller as head of U.S. business development

NEW YORK: Burson-Marsteller has hired Patricia Caballero as MD of U.S. business development, the firm said Monday.

Caballero is overseeing new business and marketing strategy across all practices in the U.S. Based in New York, she started in the role last Monday. Caballero is replacing Erica Swerdlow, who exited the agency to become CEO of Wye Communications, a conflict shop rolled out by Finn Partners and Stagwell Group last September.

The role not only reunited Caballero with her old agency, but also with recently promoted Burson U.S. CEO Mike Fernandez, who hired Caballero from the WPP firm while serving as chief communications officer at Cigna in 2001. In her first stint at Burson, Caballero held several roles in the agency’s corporate and public affairs practices over eight years.

"She has the capacity to grow our business, as well as to facilitate deeper integration across our practices," Fernandez said.

Caballero worked at Cigna for 10 years, most recently as VP and director of marketing. She later worked as an independent consultant focused on the healthcare industry and joined greyhealth group in 2013 to lead its corporate communications practice.

Caballero departed ghg on "great terms," said Erin Byrne, president and chief client officer of ghg New York, who left Burson-Marsteller herself for ghg in 2010. Byrne added the agency is reviewing candidates to replace Caballero.

Caballero noted her experiences at a creative shop and in the healthcare sector will influence her work at Burson.

"I learned a new industry, but more importantly, I learned to look at this business from the other side," Caballero said. "I’ve also spent some time at a marketing advertising agency, so I’ve seen how that drives business objectives. It’s an ever-changing world, and we’re seeing more integration is needed."