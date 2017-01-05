Breakfast Briefing, 5.1.2017: Industry snapshot

Agency Business Report 2017
U.S. PR revenue jumped 7% in 2016, the third straight year it hit that mark, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. The 2017 edition of the report includes a comprehensive analysis of more than 40 of the world’s biggest firms, more than 10 rankings tables, infographics and other data, and several in-depth features on the evolving industry.
Reports: Fox News owner in talks to buy Tribune
Twenty-First Century Fox, the owner of Fox News Channel and other media assets, is negotiating with Blackstone Group about making an offer for Tribune Media, according to the Financial Times. Tribune is one of the largest owners of TV stations in the U.S. Blackstone and 21st Century Fox are also trying to beat back an offer by Sinclair Broadcast Group, according to The New York Times.
Twitter teams up with Bloomberg on streaming news
The two companies are partnering on a 24-hour news-steaming service that would provide reports exclusively for Twitter, according to The Wall Street Journal. The companies plan to announce the deal on Monday at an event for advertisers. "It is going to be focused on the most important news for an intelligent audience around the globe, and it’s going to be broader in focus than our existing network," Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith told the newspaper.
Trump Twitter engagement plummets since inauguration
The average number of people interacting with President Donald Trump’s tweets has dropped by two-thirds since his inauguration even though his total audience has increased by 40% in that time, according to an analysis from Huge. The president’s four most-tweeted words: "great," "America/American," "news/media," and "jobs," according to the report, via CBS News.
What to watch today: May Day protests
This year’s edition of International Workers’ Day will feature a more eclectic mix of protests than usual, with demonstrators taking to the streets to denounce President Trump’s stance on the environment and women’s and LGBT rights, according to USA Today. In the union-heavy Los Angeles region, organizers are also expecting large crowds to show up on behalf of immigrants, according to NPR.
News to know on Monday
Trump counter-programs White House Correspondents’ Dinner with Pennsylvania rally. Delta defends pilot for breaking up fight between two passengers caught on tape. Deal reached (without border wall money) to fund government through end of September. Kelly Ripa to announce next Live co-host. Trump pushes for healthcare vote this week.
The 2017 edition of PRWeek's Agency Business Report finds U.S. revenue is again up 7% as agencies take an adapt-or-die approach to integrating new skills.
