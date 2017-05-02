Playstation UK account moves from Fever PR to The Romans

Sony has parted company with Fever PR for its UK Playstation brief after four years, replacing the agency with The Romans following a three-month pitch process.

Fever will retain its role as lead agency across EMEA – a brief it won last year from Shine Communications.

The UK account, which commences immediately and is understood to be worth six figures, will span both hardware and software and include press office, influencer relations, content creation and PR–led experiential activity.

The Romans said it would focus on "brand-led campaigns to take PlayStation 4 to new audiences". It will also lead on launch activities for upcoming PlayStation-exclusive titles including Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and God of War.

Jo Bartlett, head of communications at PlayStation UK, said: "The Romans demonstrated two things very clearly: stand-out creative ideas and the team needed to deliver them. We’re really excited about the potential of the campaigns they presented at pitch."

Fever won a number of awards for its work with Playstation in the UK, including a PRWeek Award in 2014 in the Technology category for its work on the launch of PlayStation 4, which was credited to the agency and the brand’s in-house team.

It also won an award at last month’s Brand Film Festival, organised by PRWeek and Campaign, in the Consumer Goods and Retail category for a Playstation film that features comedian Bill Bailey:

Announcing the account win, The Romans added this light-hearted statement from founders Misha Dhanak and Joe Sinclair: "We’ve built a gaming area in the office next to the beer fridge and cancelled all our evening plans. Reckon you can take us on? Our PSN is @LoseToTheRomans."

Last month The Romans won a PR account with Diageo's Gordon's Gin brand, although it also parted company with another alcohol producer, BrewDog, which took its PR brief back to Manifest.