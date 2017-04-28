Muck Rack hires Joanna Firneno for 'customer success' role

Her position, director of customer success, is a new role at the company.

NEW YORK: Muck Rack has hired Joanna Firneno as director of customer success, a new role developed to scale its business.

Firneno will partner with clients to ensure their success using the platform and retain their business, according to Gregory Galant, CEO of Sawhorse Media, which owns Muck Rack and the Shorty Awards. She started in the role this week.

"Our big mission is to not just sell software to customers but help them use it and help them get big PR wins with our software, so that means we’re proactively contacting customers, telling them about the things we see happening in the industry or business, and suggesting ways they can use Muck Rack," he said.

In 2013, Firneno joined Percolate, a marketing software company founded two years earlier. She was most recently contracted to handle marketing and business development for the CLIO Awards.

Previously, Firneno led content strategy for Deep Focus and worked on digital comms for Weight Watchers, MTV, and Pepsi.

"Coming from the social media world, I watched the industry grow into the marketing landscape and force agencies to rethink what they produce and how they work," Firneno said. "I’m excited to experience this changing picture from the PR lens. Muck Rack is redefining PR in terms of how teams work internally, and also how they build relationships with journalists — an extremely important dynamic in today’s society."

Firneno started her career in the early days of social media, running MySpace accounts for characters from the HBO show Entourage. Firneno was interning at marketing agency Deep Focus, managing communities and creating content for HBO, in the spring of 2007. At the time, she was a college student majoring in art history and journalism.

"I guess people weren't too internet-savvy back then and thought they were actually sending photos directly to Ari, Vince, and Turtle," Firneno said via email. "[Deep Focus founder] Ian Schafer really put a lot of faith in me and kind of let me run with it. The rest is history."