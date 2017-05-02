From the editor-in-chief: UK consultancies boom as global demand grows

Today, PRWeek publishes the definitive annual report on the communications consultancy sector, both in the UK (the Top 150 rankings) and globally (the wider Agency Business Report).

In the UK, those predicting a slowdown in PR consultancy as a result of the uncertainty around Brexit were proved wrong in 2016. If anything, the unpredictability and conjecture seem to have boosted the sector, with the 150 largest PR consultancies reporting a 10.1 per cent increase in revenues overall – up from 8.4 per cent in 2015.

And UK consultancies appear to have outperformed the global market; according to our report, many network bosses – including Edelman and Golin – attest to the comparative strength of their London operations.

This is partly because the UK economy has remained bullish, partly because political change has created demand for corporate consultancy, but also because of the sheer calibre of the people here. Agencies such as Freuds, Portland, Hanover, M&C Saatchi, Axon and Teneo Blue Rubicon are increasingly renowned as the best in the world at what they do. They are pulling in high-value consultancy work from continental Europe, the Middle East and beyond. Indeed, it is the reason that so many leading UK agencies are opening up offices internationally.

2016 was also notable for the success of specialists with adequate scale. Some of the marcoms group-owned, generalist consultancies posted only modest growth last year. But the aforementioned agencies – particularly those operating at the nexus of politics and corporate affairs, healthcare, or sport and entertainment – enjoyed growth closer to 20 or 30 per cent year-on-year. The scale is important because they can charge senior-level advisory fees, drive up margins by combining back-office costs and invest in the requisite data and insight; a virtuous circle.

The other megatrend is the shift in focus by the biggest networks towards marketing rather than comms budgets. Again, it is those with scale – Weber Shandwick, Golin, Cohn & Wolfe – who can offer integrated digital content solutions that turn the heads of chief marketing officers in multinational brands. Why battle for classic smaller 'PR' budgets when they can genuinely compete with advertising and branding agencies for big brand campaigns?

But it's not all about scale. The UK has world-leading boutique consultancies as well. There are now almost 200 British PR agencies with annual fee income exceeding £1m, specialising in everything from automotive to haute couture. No wonder the talent agencies, management consultants and lawyers are increasingly trying to muscle in on the expanding earned influence and reputation management game.

Danny Rogers is the editor-in-chief of PRWeek UK