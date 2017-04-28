Is the title "chief communications officer" still desirable? Or is it going the way of the milkman? Vote below or tweet at @prweekus with your answer.
Your call: Has the chief communications officer title gone out of style?
With an emphasis on all things integrated in vogue, do executives no longer strive for the chief communications officer title? Vote below or tweet at @prweekus with your answer.
