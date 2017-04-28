Your call: Has the chief communications officer title gone out of style?

Added 3 hours ago , 1 comment

With an emphasis on all things integrated in vogue, do executives no longer strive for the chief communications officer title? Vote below or tweet at @prweekus with your answer.

Blog

Is the title "chief communications officer" still desirable? Or is it going the way of the milkman? Vote below or tweet at @prweekus with your answer.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now