The PR Week 4.28.2017: State Street's Anne McNally talks Fearless Girl

Added 3 hours ago by PRWeek Staff

PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week with special guest Anne McNally, VP and head of PR in North America for State Street.

Audio

Download

ThePRWeek042817.mp3

PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch talk with Anne McNally, VP and head of PR in North America for State Street, about the Fearless Girl statue, the latest on United and American airlines, Samsung's new VP of corporate reputation, and brands at the NFL Draft.

