PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch talk with Anne McNally, VP and head of PR in North America for State Street, about the Fearless Girl statue, the latest on United and American airlines, Samsung's new VP of corporate reputation, and brands at the NFL Draft.
The PR Week 4.28.2017: State Street's Anne McNally talks Fearless Girl
PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week with special guest Anne McNally, VP and head of PR in North America for State Street.
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Already registered?Sign in
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today
- Read more articles each month
- Sign up for free specialised news bulletins