Breakfast Briefing, 4.28.2017: Google earnings, a big win for Edelman, 100 days of Trump

Edelman wins eight-figure global Nissan account

The automaker has brought on Edelman for a $10 million global account after the firm beat out APCO Worldwide, Golin, and MSLGroup for the business. The agency will handle comms for the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands, including product, internal, and corporate communications, as well as special projects. Teneo will continue to manage parts of the car manufacturer’s corporate work, acceding to PRWeek U.K.



Google shrugs off ad boycott

The tech-sector first-quarter earnings reports issued Thursday after the market closed were a string of impressive showings. Despite advertisers scrutinizing YouTube over spots appearing next to extremist content, Google’s advertising revenue was up 18% in the period to $21.4 billion. Parent company Alphabet’s revenue was up 22%, and its net income jumped 28% in Q1, beating forecasts, according to Campaign U.K. WPP CEO Martin Sorrell told the magazine Google has made more of an effort to take on brand-safety concerns than Facebook. Wall Street Journal: What advertisers should note from Alphabet’s earnings.



CNN: Feds' inquiry into Fox News widens

The U.S. Justice Department’s investigation of Fox News Channel has widened to include experts from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, according to CNN. The Justice Department has been looking into the network’s management and business practices. Fox’s now-most-prominent prime-time host, Sean Hannity, went on a tweet-storm Thursday night defending network co-president Bill Shine, saying if the executive is removed from his post, "That’s the total end of F.N.C. as we know it. Done." Fox said goodbye to star host Bill O’Reilly earlier this month amid an advertiser boycott prompted by revelations the network settled with five women who accused the host of improper behavior.



The quote that’s making headlines Friday morning

In a wide-ranging and unconventional interview with Reuters, President Donald Trump said serving as the nation’s chief executive is "more work than in my previous life. It’s harder than I thought it would be." He also told the wire service that a "major, major" conflict with North Korea is a possibility. ABC News: 99 days of Twitter: A timeline of President Trump’s tweets.



NFL Draft hijinks, courtesy of Jack Link’s

If you need a pick-me-up after reading the last paragraph, this could do it. Sasquatch made a surprise appearance on ESPN’s broadcast of night one of the NFL Draft, appearing with newly picked Miami Dolphins wide receiver Charles Harris at his draft party. The reclusive VIP’s appearance was part of the player’s deal with Jack Link’s, the beef-jerky brand behind the kooky Messin’ with Sasquatch campaign.

Jack Link's did a deal with @Charles_AO1 for his draft party, their mascot, the Sasquatch, just arrived! pic.twitter.com/o3RwD9mfeL