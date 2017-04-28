Who's up? Who's down? PRWeek to publish UK Top 150 2017

PRWeek will publish its annual Top 150 list of the UK's largest PR agencies next week. Who has made the cut? And which agencies had a tough 2016? Find out on Tuesday...

The Top 150 is the definitive list of the country's biggest PR players by revenue.

It is again being published at part of PRWeek's Global Agency Business Report, which includes global rankings tables, profiles of the world's top agencies and extensive analysis and insight.

In the Top 150 for 2016, Edelman retained its place as the UK's (and the world's) largest agency, with revenues of just under £56m, with a further 26 agencies registering revenues of more than £10m, and the cut-off point for entry being a little over £1m.

Agencies were asked to submit their figures over recent months for the report. The deadline was in February. If you have not entered figures this year but would like to be considered in 2018, please keep an eye on the website for notices early next year.