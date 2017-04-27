Airbnb books Grayling for Russian comms work

Grayling will work to increase visibility for Airbnb among Russians.

MOSCOW: Airbnb has brought on Grayling to handle communications in Russia.

The agency will work to increase Airbnb’s visibility in the country and boost consumer awareness about the platform there.

The firm will handle media relations and creative content development, among other areas, for Airbnb.

"Russian travelers are already using Airbnb, and we want to start communicating with these travelers to show them the many experiences, homes, and accommodations Airbnb can offer when traveling in Russia or abroad," said Andrey Verbitsky, GM for Russia and Eastern Europe at Airbnb, in a statement.

Representatives from Airbnb and Grayling were not immediately available for further comment.

Grayling’s client roster in Russia also includes eBay, Ford, Intel, and British Airways.