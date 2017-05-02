JustGiving appoints Rooster PR to amplify human-interest stories

Fundraising organisation JustGiving has appointed Rooster PR to manage its crowdfunding press activity and identify and amplify human-interest stories posted to the site, PRWeek has learned.

Working alongside JustGiving's in-house comms team, which is led by PR director Rhys Goode, Rooster will promote the site's personal fundraising pages in an effort to raise awareness of its crowdfunding offering, the agency said.

Rooster MD James Brooke told PRWeek the agency would monitor the site to discover fundraising stories that could be placed in regional and national media outlets throughout the UK. The agency will also work on data and stats stories, Brooke added.

Rooster said it had already worked on several high-profile stories since being appointed in March. These have included handling the crowdfunding campaign for PC Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster Bridge attack last month. That campaign raised £736,133.

The agency also worked on a project that raised over £500,000 for 17-year-old racing driver Billy Monger (pictured above), who lost both his lower legs after crashing at Donington Park racecourse on Easter Sunday.

Brooke said: "JustGiving is an inspirational company that helps people raise money for a wide range of deserving causes. We're proud to have been appointed to help them showcase what an incredible impact their crowdfunding pages can make on peoples' lives."

The account was previously held by Tin Man Communications, Goode told PRWeek, though he said JustGiving could work with the agency on a project basis in the future.

JustGiving, which was founded in 2001 by Zarine Kharas and Anne-Marie Huby, has helped people raise over $4bn (£3.1bn) since 2001.