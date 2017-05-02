PRWeek reveals the Top 150 UK PR consultancies in 2017

The PRWeek 2017 rankings of the UK's Top 150 PR Consultancies form part of the Global Agency Business Report 2017.

PRWeek has unveiled its annual rankings of the UK's Top 150 PR Consultancies for 2017.

The PRWeek UK Top 150 table, which forms part of the wider Agency Business Report 2017, provides key insights into the status of the PR sector in the UK.

Analysis of the UK table shows that the industry in general shrugged off uncertainty around Brexit to report buoyant trading in 2016. Click here to read the analysis, which highlights which types of agencies fared best and which struggled.

There were 34 new entrants into the list, and the threshold for inclusion in the Top 150 rose from £1m last year to £1.3m, pointing to the strong performance across the sector.

Edelman extended its lead at the top of the Top 150 table, with UK revenue of more than £60m. Teneo Blue Rubicon was a new entry at number four, as several large agencies grew their revenue after a more difficult 2015.

The PRWeek UK Top 150 table is available in full below, with all agencies in blue including their own profile:

PRWeek Top 150 UK PR Consultancies Rankings 2017

Notes:

• Revenue is defined as the sum of fee income for PR counselling.

• Revenue does not include adspend on behalf of clients or out-of-pocket rebillable charges.

• Figures from 1 Jan to 31 Dec 2016, rounded to nearest £1,000.

* Where company names are asterisked, the agency's 2016 and 2015 revenue and staff figures are PRWeek estimates owing to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (2002) or agencies declining to take part.

(1) The figures quoted for Brunswick are pro rata estimates provided by the agency.

(2) MSLGroup includes CNC and Salterbaxter.

(3) Figures for Grayling and Citigate Dewe Rogerson are taken from the financial results of parent group Huntsworth.

(4) Part of Res Publica, the owner of Canada-based National Public Relations, which also includes PR shops Shift Communications and National Equicom.

(5) 3 Monkeys Zeno was formed in 2016 from the merger of 3 Monkeys and Zeno in the UK.

(6) W Communications includes House PR, which it acquired in 2016.

(7) Nelson Bostock Unlimited is listed as a new entry because figures for 2015 related to the wider Nelson Bostock Group, which included PR agency Fever, which has a separate listing this year.

(8) Talk PR is the UK business of global group Sermo.

(9) Bellenden rebranded as Newington Communications in 2016; Italian group SEC took a majority stake.