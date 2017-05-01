Formally created in 2016 after parent firm Teneo's spate of acquisitions, Teneo Blue Rubicon has been a significant disruptor in UK PR - and this looks set to continue.

Principals: Charles Watson, chairman, Teneo International; Fraser Hardie, chairman, Teneo Blue Rubicon; Gordon Tempest-Hay, CEO, Teneo Blue Rubicon

Ownership: Independent, part of Teneo (US) Group

Offices: Global – 15; UK – 1

Revenue: UK – £40m (est.)

Headcount: Global – 550; UK 250

Officially, Teneo Blue Rubicon (TBR) was formed only eight months ago, when US corporate advisory firm Teneo amalgamated its recently purchased Blue Rubicon, Stockwell and Pendomer agencies to establish its UK operation. But in 2016, the new entity continued to grow and significantly disrupt the British corporate consultancy sector, as Blue Rubicon has long done.

Today, TBR comprises about 250 people – and a lot of data and research kit – perched high in a modern office block close to London Bridge station.

The consultancy is a response to the need for a more all-encompassing offer to build and protect company reputations. As such, it is now grouped around four core ‘centres of excellence’ – reputation campaigning, public affairs, financial comms and strategy consulting.

There are also sector specialisms. In March this year, TBR hired Andy Anson, former commercial director of Manchester United, to run its expanding sports division.

Although TBR senior managers declined to be interviewed for this report, they are determined to challenge the global agency behemoths on all fronts – particularly at CEO advisory level – even taking capital-markets-related work from long-established financial PR specialists such as Brunswick and Finsbury.

Highlights in 2016 included snatching Diageo’s global corporate comms account from Edelman; winning the Halfords financial comms and investor relations brief, previously held by Maitland; and expanding TBR’s remit with the National Grid to include financial PR, an account formerly held by Brunswick.

Add in TBR’s other longstanding clients – McDonald’s, Facebook, Coca-Cola and RBS – and we see a consultancy determined to play in the ‘Champions League’.

The UK business is led by an experienced team, featuring former ex-Blue Rubicon CEO Gordon Tempest-Hay as the operational chief executive; ex-Blue Rubicon senior partner Fraser Hardie as executive chairman, and one of the most respected corporate advisers around; Charles Watson, chairman of Teneo International (everything outside the US), whose extensive background includes running the former Financial Dynamics and chairman of Karma Communications; and Stockwell co-founder Tim Burt, who is senior managing director.

During 2016, the leadership team was expanded to 12 with the appointment of David Cameron’s former comms chief, Craig Oliver as another senior MD.

Last year, TBR also bolstered its stellar board of advisers with the addition of former Foreign Secretary William Hague and ex-Irish Rugby star Brian O’Driscoll. They line up alongside Sir Clive Woodward and Senator George G Mitchell.

The agency hardly ever talks to the media, and financial performance remains a mystery, although PRWeek estimates UK annual revenues of about £40m, while the published global headcount of 550 people – and a high productivity advisory model – would suggest Teneo global revenues in the region of $200m or more. PRWeek approached Teneo about its revenue figures but the firm declined to comment.

The parent company was founded only in 2011 by former Financial Dynamics US chair and CEO Declan Kelly,

who was previously economic envoy under then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Doug Band, the former chief counsel for ex-US President Bill Clinton; and Paul Keary, a former senior MD of FTI Consulting.

Recent rumours have suggested a sale could be imminent, and in September, The Wall Street Journal reported that Teneo planned a stock market flotation valued at up to $1bn.

On the flipside, the company’s private-equity backer, BC Partners, made its investment only two years ago, suggesting talk of a sale may be premature.

What is clear is that Teneo remains in expansion mode. Last summer, it snapped up Irish agency PSG Communications, and in April this year it bought Fitzroy Communications, the US agency founded by former Goldman Sachs corporate comms chief Lucas van Praag.

Early in 2016, Teneo was in talks about a potential investment in APCO, the US-based global agency. "Our ambition is huge," Watson told PRWeek back in 2015. "It’s our intention to grow a global business."

Meanwhile, some commentators have suggested the business may suffer under the Trump presidency given the founders’ well-known links to the Clintons. Recent account wins suggest this idea is wide of the mark, however, and the appointment of Jason Miller, senior comms adviser for the Trump campaign, hints at a willingness to shake off perceptions that Teneo is solely in the Democrats camp.

Ultimately TBR is a consultancy to watch closely, because it claims, with some justification, to be the first really significant corporate comms start-up in 20 years. It is symbolic of corporate affairs becoming synonymous with risk management, and being taken seriously at the very highest level.

