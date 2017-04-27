Cutts succeeds Clark as HSBC marketing chief

HSBC has appointed former senior Mondelez International executive Leanne Cutts as group head of marketing, succeeding Chris Clark, who is leaving the bank after 15 years.

Cutts, who is taking up the role this month, was president for gum, candy, and beverages in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa at Mondelez starting in October 2016 and based in Tokyo.

She joined the snacks company in 2011 as VP of marketing for Asia-Pacific, relocating to Japan from Singapore two years later as national president and MD.

Before Mondelez, Cutts spent 17 years at GlaxoSmithKline in Sydney, London, Delhi, and Hong Kong. She was previously a brand manager at Unilever in Australia.

Clark, who is credited with playing a key role in developing HSBC’s "world’s local bank" tagline, said last June that he will leave the company but stay on until a successor was found. In August, Clark said in an interview that the bank’s positioning had become disingenuous after it began cutting costs and exiting smaller markets such as Thailand.

When he departs next week, Clark will be the latest in a line of senior marketers to leave HSBC over the past 18 months. HSBC parted company with Amanda Rendle, global head of marketing for commercial banking, in December 2015 and Philip Mehl, EMEA chief marketing officer for retail banking and wealth management, last November.

Last month, HSBC launched a campaign by J Walter Thompson that continued the narrative about how the bank can help people’s lives with a story about a father supporting his daughter’s swimming ambitions.

HSBC confirmed the hire but declined to comment further.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.