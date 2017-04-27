Breakfast Briefing, 4.27.2017: United rolls out big changes

United: Big changes are coming

After a horrible month that saw United Airlines suffer through a series of crises, the company said early Thursday that it will offer passengers who give up their seats on overbooked flights as much as $10,000, one-upping Delta, which recently said it would offer $9,950. The airline listed 10 customer policy changes it’s implementing, including reducing overbooking and giving employees more authority to solve problems on the ground, in an early morning press release. United CEO Oscar Munoz sat down with NBC News’ Lester Holt for an interview airing on Thursday, saying Dr. David Dao’s forced removal from a flight was the result of "a system failure across the board." In the past five weeks, United has been staggered by other incidents, as well, including #LeggingsGate and the death of a giant rabbit and pet celebrity named Simon on a London-to-Chicago flight this week. The airline has been running a sponsored post on Axios on Thursday morning, linking to its United Hub page.



PR sets the pace at WPP in Q1

WPP’s public relations and public affairs segment was the holding company’s strongest-performing division in the first quarter, up 4.4% on a like-for-like basis, according to PRWeek U.K. WPP again highlighted Cohn & Wolfe as a standout performer through last year, citing strong U.S. results "driven by consumer and healthcare spending." WPP owns and operates Burson-Marsteller, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Ogilvy, and several other communications shops. For the holding company as a whole, revenue was up 0.2% on a like-for-like basis in Q1 to $4.6 billion. Net sales were below expectations, according to Reuters.



Huge to roll out PR unit

Kwittken cofounder Jason Schlossberg is departing the firm to build a PR unit of about 50 staffers at Brooklyn-based creative shop Huge, according to The Wall Street Journal. Schlossberg’s title will be MD of PR at the firm. Kwittken said in a statement that it is realigning its U.S. operations into two groups, a brand strategy unit and a global corporate team, led by Shanee Goss and Gabrielle Zucker, respectively.



Another Fox News host takes a sudden vacation

Business is booming for travel agents who work for the hosts at Fox New Channel. The Five cohost Jesse Waters is taking a few days off after making impolite comments about the way first daughter and White House aide Ivanka Trump was holding a microphone at the W20 Summit in Berlin this week, according to Fortune. The network fired Bill O’Reilly earlier this month while he was traveling around Italy after an exodus of advertisers from his show.



Friday fun (a day early)

The Trump administration rolled out the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office hotline on Wednesday, encouraging citizens to report violent crimes by "criminal aliens." The White House is probably regretting its choice of words after social media users—taking the hotline very literally but not at all seriously—began reporting visits by extraterrestrials, according to Mashable. No word yet on whether the White House will propose a wall on Mars in its next federal budget.

