In brief: FTI lands Teneo digital director, GK hires chair, wins for Wild Card and Brazil

FTI lands Teneo digital director, GK gets Ash as chair, Wild Card wins wood and hotel clients and more from PRWeek UK.

FTI lands Teneo digital director

Jon Priestley has joined FTI Consulting's Strategic Communications division as an MD in its digital team. He was previously associate director at Teneo Blue Rubicon, where he specialised in digital strategy and integrated campaigning for a range of clients including RBS, Nissan and Unilever.

GK gets Ash as chair

Comms and public affairs firm GK Strategy and sister digital agency onefourzero have appointed former Oasis Dental Care CEO Justin Ash as chairman. Prior to Oasis, which was sold to Bupa last year for £835m, he was UK MD of Lloyds Pharmacy. GK was founded in 2008 by Robin Grainger and Luke Kennedy.

Wild Card wins wood and hotel clients

Wild Card has been appointed to manage global trade and consumer public relations for sustainable timber brand Accoya, and as the UK PR agency of six-site hospitality business the Exclusive Hotels & Venue collection.

Eulogy launches events division

Eulogy has launched a new events and experiential service for clients, led by Cally Sheard. Clients of the 53-person London agency include Brown Forman brands Jack Daniel's and Chambord.

Brazil picks up trio of clients

London and Brazil agency Brazil has won three new clients in Latin America: Brazilian cosmetics firm and environmental group Fundação Grupo Boticário, local smartphone maker Quantum, and laptop brand Vaio (formerly Sony Vaio).

New wins at Playtime

Toys and games agency Playtime PR has won three new clients this month. They are: plush animals maker Posh Paws international, board and card games firm Esdevium Games, and Lottie Dolls – a doll range created to empower children.