Bell Pottinger launches innovation studio and penthouse competition for CYBG's 'millennial bank'

Banking group CYBG has launched its "financial innovation lab" on High Street Kensington this morning and is giving people the chance to win rent-free accomodation in a penthouse for a year as part of a Bell Pottinger-led push to appeal to a millennial audience.

Following CYBG's IPO in February last year, the bank launched B, a set of services and digital products designed to appeal to a younger audience in April 2016, and hired Bell Pottinger on a broad, integrated brief.

Today it has opened Studio B, which it describes as a "public innovation lab... with a mission to empower people to find trailblazing solutions to the great financial challenges they face". The Studio is part of its new flagship store.

The High Street Kensington space is being launched by Bell Pottinger with social media and media activity, and a competition giving people the chance to win rent-free accomodation in a high-spec Kensington penthouse for a year, with the bank matching the amount the winner then saves on rent to put towards a deposit on a house.

The agency said there were over 250 people queuing outside the studio to enter the competition this morning (main image).

The competition will be overseen by TV presenters Rick Edwards and Amanda Lamb, with the winner announced later today (Thursday 27 April).

Helen Page, CYBG group innovation and marketing director said: "This inspiring space reinvents the way we engage with the public, allowing the next generation of customers to design the next generation of banking.

"We want to put the fun back into finance and help customers find practical solutions to the challenges they face. Studio B will help people build a better relationship with their money."