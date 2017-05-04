Instinctif CEO: we don't want to become an 'integrated blancmange'

Speaking to PRWeek for the Global Agency Business Report, out this week, Nicholls spoke of his drive to build Instinctif into an interconnected - rather than integrated - agency, in which the distinctiveness of each practice area, and its practitioners, is retained, while maintaining the ability for all of them to come together to deliver on the client’s needs.

Read the full PRWeek UK Top 150 profile on Instinctif Partners here

He makes the distinction between an integrated and an interconnected agency: "The risk of an integrated agency is that it becomes mushy and you lose the uniqueness and expertise and insight that dedicated practitioners have in those spaces. The danger is you create a blancmange of an offering. It’s a dance on a pinhead but it’s a most important dance and a constant challenge for us to maintain."

Interconnected work has grown from 20 per cent to 35 per cent of the business in the last year, Nicholls said.

He also said the agency’s public affairs offer, one of its six practices, was the best-performing element of the business last year - attributing this to Brexit. He said: "The focus is on what Brexit means, how it impacts them, where they are going and what they need to do to respond to it."