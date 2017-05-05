The PR and public affairs professionals standing in the 2017 general election

A number of industry figures are standing to election to Parliament on 8 June.

Of the 15 industry candidates identified by PRWeek in the 2015 general election, all but one were defeated and returned to their jobs after polling days. Will this year's batch have better luck?

Like in 2015, many candidates will be younger party activists sent into seats seen as unwinnable in order to gain experience for future campaigns. Others stand much more chance of packing in their PR career come 9 June, including some who fell to narrow defeats last time around. Others, who we list at the end of the page, missed out on getting their local party's nomination. All data from previous polls is according to the BBC.

Matthew Maxwell Scott - Conservative candidate for Carshalton and Wallington

The government relations lead at law firm Slater & Gordon, Maxwell Scott has previously worked at the BBC as a corporate writer, in external comms for insurer RSA, the CBI and the agency Financial Dynamics (now part of FTI Consulting).

He lost by 1,500 votes to Lib Dem incumbent Tom Brake in 2015 (16,603 versus 15,093).

Luke Pollard - Labour candidate for Plymouth, Sutton & Devonport

Pollard works for Field Consulting, having previously held roles at Edelman and travel body ABTA. He left the latter role ahead of the 2015 election.

In 2015, Pollard stood in the same constituency and lost only narrowly; his 17,597 votes falling just short of Conservative Oliver Colvile's 18,120.

Antony Calvert - Conservative candidate for Wakefield

Calvert set up public affairs and development agency Calvert Communications in September 2015, having previously worked at agencies Hardhat, Redwood Consulting and Curtin and Co.

He had also contested the seat in 2015, when it was held by Mary Creagh of the Labour party, winning 17,301 votes to second-placed Calvert's 14,688. He would be the first Conservative in 85 years to win the seat if he triumphed on 8 June.

Caroline Squire - Conservative candidate for Edgbaston

Caroline Squire is a freelance communicator, having previously worked for Sainsbury's in an interim role, and at Finsbury, among other roles.

Labour's Gisela Stuart won the seat in 2015 with 18,518 votes to Conservative Luke Evans' 15,812.

Kevin McKeever - Labour candidate for Northampton South

McKeever, formerly a partner at Portland, set up his own consultancy called Lowick in March. While at Portland he was accused of being involved in a plot to oust Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

In 2015, McKeever came second with 12,370 votes to 16,163 for David Mackintosh of the Conservatives.

Clark Vasey - Conservative candidate for Workington

Vasey works in corporate affairs at Fujitsu. He joined the company in 2014 following three years as director of corporate comms for the UK at tech security firm Augmentiq. He has also previously worked for Bell Pottinger.

Vasey is standing in Workington against Labour incumbent Sue Hayman. In 2015, Conservative candidate Rozila Kana came second with 11,596 votes to Hayman's 16,282. He helped set up the Blue Collar Conservatism group in 2012, and came a distant second to Labour in Birkenhead in 2015.

Daniel Hamilton - Conservative candidate for Stockport

FTI Consulting senior director Hamilton previously spent four years at Bell Pottinger, during which time he also contested Stockport, in 2015.

Last time around Hamilton got 9,710 votes - 10,061 fewer than Labour victor Ann Coffey.

James Wild - Conservative candidate for North Norfolk

Formerly an account director and before that a public affairs manager at T-Mobile, Wild became business Minister Michael Fallon's special adviser in 2012. Fallon is now Secretary of State for Defence.

Last time round the Conservative candidate Ann Steward took 15,256 votes to Lib Dem winner Norman Lamb's 19,299.

Emily Fermor - Lib Dem candidate for Maidstone and the Weald

Fermor is a consultant at Bell Pottinger. An Oxford graduate, she joined the firm last year and is a councillor on Maidstone Borough Council.

Fermor was announced in September last year as the Lib Dem candidate for a seat with a strong Conservative majority. Helen Grant got 22,745 votes in 2015, ahead of 12,036 for Lib Dem candidate Jasper Gerard, who is now the party's head of media.

Tashi Warr - Labour candidate for Dorset South

Warr is a graduate trainee at Newgate Communications, who according to LinkedIn previously worked with Labour MP Chuka Umunna and MEP Clare Moody.

She would appear likely to be able to continue her traineeship next month - in 2015, Conservative victor Richard Drax won 23,756 votes, a little more than twice as many as Labour's Simon Bowkett.

Near misses

Some PR professionals didn't quite made it onto the ballot. They include:

Alicia Kearns , a director of the agency Global Influence and previously of Grayling and Munro & Forster. She was in the final three for Conservative stronghold Chelmsford but lost to East of England MEP Vicky Ford by just eight votes.

, a director of the agency and previously of Grayling and Munro & Forster. She was in the final three for Conservative stronghold Chelmsford but lost to East of England MEP Vicky Ford by just eight votes. James Bird , who is a director at Remarkable Group , missed out on the fight to become the Conservative candidate for Birmingham Northfield. He had lost by 2,500 votes to Labour when he stood for the seat in 2015.

, who is a director at , missed out on the fight to become the Conservative candidate for Birmingham Northfield. He had lost by 2,500 votes to Labour when he stood for the seat in 2015. Louise Nathanson, a government affairs manager at pharma giant Novartis and a councillor in the London borough of Lambeth, had sought to be the Conservative candidate for Oldham East and Saddleworth.

