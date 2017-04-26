Ketchum promotes Kiersten Zweibaum to help lead New York office

Kiersten Zweibaum will take on the role of associate director of Ketchum's New York office, the firm's largest.

NEW YORK: Ketchum has promoted Kiersten Zweibaum to associate director of its New York office.

Zweibaum will work with newly appointed regional president Mike Doyle and New York associate director Tamara Norman to lead Ketchum’s largest office. Zweibaum was previously director of client development for the New York office. She was also promoted to partner in April 2015.

Prior to joining Ketchum in 2014, Zweibaum was MD at Emanate PR and worked in communications at Jewish advocacy organization AJC. She has spent most of her career in the agency world, holding leadership positions at Ogilvy and GCI Group. Zweibaum began her career at Ketchum in 1990, starting a 16-year tenure at the firm.

This month, Ketchum named Mike Doyle and Hilary Hanson McKean as its first regional presidents in North America. Two senior leaders also departed the firm in April: Kelley Skoloda, partner and marketing to women director; and Rod Cartwright, global corporate practice lead.