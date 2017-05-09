Four CEO looks to sale and international expansion - but not in a hurry

The CEO of fast-growing Four Communications group says she will look to sell the business "at some point" and hopes to increase its international expansion, but is in no hurry to do either.

Four Communications grew revenue 17.5 per cent to £27.4m in 2016, fueled by recent acquisitions and organic growth of around 10 per cent.

The London-based group moved up three places to 12th in the latest PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies report.

CEO and co-founder Nan Williams told PRWeek that the company's 17.5 per cent revenue growth made 2016 a "very positive year", with healthcare and public policy the strongest growth areas.

Four has been on an acquisitions spree since receiving £10m in funding from the Business Growth Fund in 2015. It bought two agencies in 2016, having acquired four in the previous year, and has already snapped up two in 2017.

Williams has big plans for Four, saying the agency was about six months ahead of its stated aim to double in size between 2015 and 2018, and is likely to look at more acquisitions in the autumn.

In addition, the group would "at some point look to sell the business to the right partner", according to Williams, who went on to say: "We’re interested in being on a more international platform, but there is no specific timescale for us."