PRCA and PRWeek launch survey on industry attitudes towards mental health

The PRCA and PRWeek have launched a joint survey to look into attitudes towards mental health in the PR and comms industry.

The survey is part of our ongoing campaign to raise awareness about mental health and employee wellbeing. The deadline to complete the survey is Thursday 4 May.

The last time PRWeek and the PRCA partnered on a survey of this kind, in 2015, we found that a third of people working in the industry had experienced or been diagnosed with mental health issues and that a majority of respondents would not feel comfortable talking to their boss about it.

In February, a FuturePRoof report for the PRCA, authored by industry stalwarts Sarah Hall and Stephen Waddington, found that mental illness in the industry was being ignored or treated as a performance issue, with huge costs in lost working hours and staff turnover.

The survey results will be published during Mental Health Awareness Week, which commences Monday 8 May.