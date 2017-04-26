News in brief, 4.26.2017: Allison+Partners brings on veteran Atlanta journalist

The firm has named Jacques Couret as editorial director of its integrated marketing service, known as All Told.

News in Brief

ATLANTA: Allison+Partners has hired Jacques Couret as editorial manager of All Told, the firm’s integrated marketing service. He will report to Kevin Nabipour, MD of content strategies. Couret previously spent 16 years at the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

SAN FRANCISCO: W2O Group has named John Johnson and Charlene Prounis to its board of directors. Johnson has held executive roles at Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, and Pfizer; Prounis has launched two agencies, Accel and Flashpoint Medica, both of which were acquired by Omnicom Group.

LOS ANGELES: Golin co-CEO Matt Neale has joined the Lagrant Foundation’s board of directors. He will also serve as a member of the organization’s alumni committee, supporting philanthropy and alumni engagement.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ: The New Jersey Community Mental Health Coalition has hired R&J Strategic Communications to conduct a statewide integrated public awareness, information, and advocacy push. Its goal is to encourage state funding for mental health programs.

